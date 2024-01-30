King Charles' British Asian Trust cuts ties with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over slapping incident

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 6:15 PM

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been in the headlines since a video of him slapping a man surfaced online.

The video captured Khan hitting the man with a shoe while others in the room witnessed the altercation.

In the clip, Khan asked for a bottle from the man, who stated that he doesn't know about it. The singer replied, "Main tujhe maruga (I will beat you)." In fit of rage, Khan slapped the individual as he walked out of the room to look for the bottle.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The clip spread like wildfire on the internet and evoked criticism from people across the globe.

And now as per Dawn, King Charles' British Asian Trust has cut ties with Khan over his controversial video.

The report cited a spokesman of the Trust telling Geo News that it has a strict policy towards "abusive behaviour and has ceased any association with Mr Khan".

"We strongly condemn any form of violence, whatever the circumstances," the spokesperson said.

According to the report, the Trust issued a statement over the weekend. "We take all accusations of abuse seriously and we will look into this urgently," it had said.

Khan was named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust in 2017, with then Prince Charles announcing his appointment.

Amid the backlash, Khan posted a clarification video alongside the man who claimed to be the singer's student.

In the video, he explained that the requested bottle did not contain liquor but held holy water from a religious cleric who recited verses over it.

"This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and student. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," Khan said in the clip.

"The bottle contained 'holy water' and I forgot where I kept it. He is my teacher, my father. Whoever has shared this video wants to insult my teacher," the man said. Khan also claimed that he apologised to the man later.

The man's father also supported Khan and explained the relationship between an ustad and shagird in the field of Qawalli.

ALSO READ: