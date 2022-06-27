Kim Taehyung aka V from BTS draws huge crowds at Paris Fashion Week

Christian Bale admits not watching ‘The Batman’, calls Robert Pattinson a ‘wonderful actor’
Bale served as the Dark Knight in three films
Entertainment1 day ago
Screaming and crying fans thronged both sides of Paris’ Palais de Tokyo noisily ahead of Celine’s Sunday night show. Yet they had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane’s fashions, but for a glimpse of one the world’s most adulated popstars: Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS, the multimillion disc selling South Korean boy band.
Inside the venue, proceedings around the spring-summer collection staging were marginally calmer. Guests swigged on “CELINE” branded mini champagne bottles, as large abstract mirrors descended on cords from the ceiling reflecting light in all directions to funky rock music.
Adolescent models with shaggy hair stomped grumpily past, in the designer’s signature style, showcasing his early 70s styles that were on high the shimmer and riffed on LA rock.
Winklepickers and blue drainpipe jeans were capped with fringed black leather coats and shades -- in the Franco-Tunisian’s designer’s tried-and-tested styles. Black, gently flared pants were used as a backdrop for statement fringed coats and jackets. One came in dazzling gold sequins.
Yet despite the razzmatazz, there was little new here in the designer’s repertoire. For Slimane, who shopped a similar aesthetic at Saint Laurent with panache, it is a case of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Bale served as the Dark Knight in three films
Entertainment1 day ago
Britney had cut ties with her family after the end of a nearly 14-year-long period of conservatorship
Entertainment1 day ago
The jury had announced its verdict on June 1, largely siding with Depp after a sensational trial
Entertainment1 day ago
The comedy drama starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is out now in the UAE
Entertainment2 days ago
The comic actor was in Dubai earlier this month for a performance
Entertainment3 days ago
The Argentinian film is a psychological thriller that puts the Biblical “an eye for an eye” under the lens
Entertainment3 days ago
The graduates will showcase 12 intriguing couture collections
Entertainment3 days ago
The three-day event will showcase creativity, sustainability and technology in fashion
Entertainment3 days ago