Kim Kardashian’s stylist Dany Levi under fire for calling Aishwarya Rai 'exotic'

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM

Kim Kardashian’s stylist Dany Levi may have meant it to sound flattering, but her terming former Indian beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘exotic’ missed the mark.

In a recent video that she posted on Instagram, Levi spoke about the Kardashians’ trip to Mumbai for the Ambani wedding – the most expensive wedding in the world, costing reportedly more than $600 million – and her inspiration when styling them.

She suggests in a video, which has so far garnered more than 30,000 likes, that the inspiration for Kim and Khole’s Indian outfits during the wedding were inspired by Aishwarya. The comment immediately met with flak, with users like Aarjvi Jain pointing out that “Overall, Kim looks were definitely better than Khloe's, only her pink saree/gown look was the best. To the Indian eye, the looks were definitely over-sexualised and would have been banger had it been for just one look, but it was the same for all.”

In her video, Levi shared that Kim and Khloe tapped designers such as Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani for their outfits and also wore jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz.