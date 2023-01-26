Kim Kardashian's kids North and Saint to make their film debut in 'Paw Patrol' sequel

By ANI Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM

It's showtime for Kim Kardashian's kids. The reality television star's two oldest children North West and Saint West will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, reported E News.

North, 9, will be joining her mom, who is returning to the sequel to voice Delores, a character of Paw Patrol. Seven-year-old Saint will make a cameo. It marks both North and Saint's first official acting credits, though they have both appeared as themselves in the family's reality TV shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

The animated movie teased their appearances while debuting the "superstar cast," which also includes Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Kim's children are big fans of the series and had a ball watching the original movie, which focuses on rescue dogs in training.

Back in 2021, Kim celebrated her voiceover role with a private screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie at Cinepolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif, where North and Saint were joined by Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West's younger kids Chicago West (5), and Psalm West (3).