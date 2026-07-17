Kim Kardashian mourns grandmother MJ with emotional tribute: 'My best friend'

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother, Mary Jo Shannon, who passed away on July 16, 2026, with a heartfelt Instagram tribute celebrating the woman she called her "best friend," "gossip buddy," and "forever twin."

Shannon appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians for years, where fans came to know her simply as "MJ."

Often appearing alongside Kris Jenner and her grandchildren, she was featured in many of the family's most memorable moments on screen.

Throughout the series, she was often at the centre of family celebrations, holidays, and milestone moments, becoming a familiar presence to longtime viewers.

Sharing a series of family photos, the SKIMS founder reflected on Shannon's profound influence on her life, describing her grandmother as the heart of the Kardashian family.

"My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin. You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever."

Kim also honoured Shannon's role in shaping her career, revealing that her grandmother introduced her to the world of work by giving her her very first job at her San Diego store.

"You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman," she wrote. "You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since."

Kim also reflected on the lasting impact her grandmother had on her life, describing Shannon as one of her greatest supporters and the matriarch of the Kardashian family.

"You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place," she shared. "You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us."

She also expressed comfort in imagining her grandmother reunited with other late family members.

"I know you're at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me."

Kim concluded her tribute with a heartfelt farewell.

"You will always be a part of me. I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever," she wrote, before adding, "YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!"

She ended on a lighthearted note, recalling one of Shannon's favourite quirks.

"I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol," she joked.

Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her late mother in an emotional Instagram post shared on July 16, remembering Shannon as the heart of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," Kris wrote. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye."