Kim Kardashian awarded one euro nearly 10 years after Paris jewellery heist

Kim Kardashian has been awarded a symbolic €1 in damages by a Paris court, nearly 10 years after she was held at gunpoint and robbed of jewellery worth more than $6 million.

The amount was the compensation requested by the American reality television star in the civil case, reflecting her pursuit of accountability rather than financial restitution, according to the Associated Press.

The robbery took place at the Hôtel de Pourtalès during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. Men disguised as police officers entered Kardashian’s suite, tied her up with tape and zip ties, and stole several valuable pieces of jewellery.

The stolen items included a diamond engagement ring worth about $4 million, which was given to Kardashian by her then-husband Kanye West, now known as Ye. Most of the jewellery has never been recovered.

Kardashian previously told a Paris court that she believed she was going to die during the attack. She later said the incident had left a lasting impact on her and her family.

Her friend and former stylist Simone Harouche, who was present at the hotel during the robbery, was also awarded the symbolic sum of €1.

A former hotel receptionist received €109,516 in compensation for the trauma he experienced, while the hotel was awarded €50,000.

Eight people were found guilty in May 2025 for their involvement in the robbery. The suspects became known in France as the “grandpa robbers” because several were in their 60s and 70s when they stood trial.

Aomar Aït Khedache, identified as the mastermind behind the robbery, was sentenced to three years in prison. Kardashian told him during the trial that she forgave him, while stressing that forgiveness did not remove the trauma caused by the attack, Reuters reported.

None of those convicted returned to prison because of time already served in pretrial detention. They did not appeal the verdict.