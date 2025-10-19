Kim Kardashian stuns with fully concealed look at Academy Museum Gala

Kim Kardashian made a breathtaking entry at the Academy Museum Gala, arriving with her face fully concealed beneath a fabric, turning heads with a bold and unconventional look.

Kim, known for her signature style and red-carpet looks, once again stunned everyone with her dramatic appearance, wearing a beige-coloured outfit with her face fully covered. What added glam to her look was a large necklace and emerald rings.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted a star-studded gathering for its fifth annual Academy Museum Gala.

It was attended by Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Coogler, Michelle Monaghan, June Squibb, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall and several others.

This year's gale honorees included Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and Bowen Yang. The star-studded evening raises vital support for the museum's exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming.

The 2025 Gala Host Committee included Amy Adams, Judd Apatow, Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Dern, Colman Domingo, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lupita Nyong'o, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Chloë Sevigny, Tessa Thompson, Rachel Zegler and many more, according to Variety.