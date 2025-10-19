  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 19, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Kim Kardashian stuns with fully concealed look at Academy Museum Gala

Kim, known for her signature style and red-carpet looks, once again stunned everyone with her dramatic appearance, wearing a beige-coloured outfit with her face fully covered

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 1:56 PM

Top Stories

Air Arabia flight plummets dangerously close to sea; investigation launched

Air Arabia flight plummets dangerously close to sea; investigation launched

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

Kim Kardashian made a breathtaking entry at the Academy Museum Gala, arriving with her face fully concealed beneath a fabric, turning heads with a bold and unconventional look.

Kim, known for her signature style and red-carpet looks, once again stunned everyone with her dramatic appearance, wearing a beige-coloured outfit with her face fully covered. What added glam to her look was a large necklace and emerald rings.

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
View this post on Instagram
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by Academy Museum (@academymuseum)

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai reinforces global leadership in exhibitions at landmark industry gathering

thumb-image

UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra for nearly a month

thumb-image

Messi bags hat trick as Inter roar into playoffs with 5-2 win over Nashville

thumb-image

Watch: Lithium battery catches fire on plane, leaves passengers in shock

thumb-image

Look: Sharjah projects breathe life into ancient buildings to preserve heritage

 

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted a star-studded gathering for its fifth annual Academy Museum Gala.

It was attended by Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Coogler, Michelle Monaghan, June Squibb, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall and several others.

This year's gale honorees included Penelope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen and Bowen Yang. The star-studded evening raises vital support for the museum's exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming.

The 2025 Gala Host Committee included Amy Adams, Judd Apatow, Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Dern, Colman Domingo, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lupita Nyong'o, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Chloë Sevigny, Tessa Thompson, Rachel Zegler and many more, according to Variety.