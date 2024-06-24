Kim Kardashian shares Botox woes

Coughlan is being trolled for an alleged ‘Photoshopped waist’
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian opened up about the impact of Botox on her acting aspirations during the latest episode of The Kardashians. She said: “You need less Botox for more emotions, and I don't have it.”
Kardashian acknowledged the complexities of taking on emotionally demanding roles, citing her appearance in American Horror Story: Delicate as a noteworthy experience.
Despite her reservations, she expressed interest in pursuing acting further, but emphasised her reluctance to undergo extreme physical transformations for roles.
"I'm not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing a million. That's just not where I need to be," she remarked, according to People magazine.
Reflecting on her future ambitions, Kardashian revealed her 10-year plan to establish herself on the big screen; she wants to take on one movie role annually.
"I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me. And then I'll take some time off," she said.
While Kardashian hadn't originally envisioned an acting career, she disclosed a dream role that excites her. "I really love the idea of being a female 007," she said, hinting at her desire to portray a gender-swapped version of the iconic James Bond. "Bond Boys with a female 007? That would be epic."
The Kardashians airs new episodes on Hulu every Thursday.
