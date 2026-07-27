Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner pay tribute to late Mary Jo on her 92nd birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner paid heartfelt tributes to their late mother and grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, on what would have been her 92nd birthday, just days after her passing.

Kim shared an emotional message on social media, reflecting on the memories and discoveries she has made while going through her grandmother's belongings with her mother, Kris.

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"Happy Heavenly 92nd Birthday grandma! It's only been a week but wow the amount of things I've learned about you this week from going through all of your stuff with mom has been beautiful! I thought I knew it all! Makes me respect you and love you more if that's even possible. Today we celebrate you! I miss you like crazy and I love you endlessly my sweet grandma MJ," she wrote.

The reality star also posted several photos from Mary Jo's previous birthday celebrations.

Kris Jenner also honoured her late mother with a touching Instagram post.

Sharing photos of Mary Jo, Kris wrote, "Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you."

On July 16, Kris announced her mother's death in an emotional social media post.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters... to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted," Kris wrote.

Mary Jo was married to engineer Robert Houghton before the couple separated. She later married businessman Harry Shannon, according to People.

Known affectionately as "MJ" by fans, Mary Jo made frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, becoming a beloved presence on the family's long-running reality series.