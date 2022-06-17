Kim Kardashian didn't damage Marilyn Monroe dress, says Ripley's

The reality TV star received flak for donning the iconic antique to the 2022 Met Gala

By ANI Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 10:05 AM

Kim Kardashian stirred the Internet when she donned Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala, but apparently, it's been claimed that she did not cause any damage to the gown.

This contracted prior claims of Kardashian damaging the iconic dress.

A recent photo was seen floating around social media, which allegedly showed the dress before and after Kim Kardashian wooed the world with her appearance at the glamourous event. However, a rep for Ripley's 'Believe It or Not!', who bought the dress for $4.8 million in 2016, has come to Kim's defence, as per reports from TMZ.

The representative told TMZ, "A report written on the dress's condition in early 2017 states, 'a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,' among other instances of damage."

Clearly, the photo of the iconic dress claiming to be from 'before' was taken before Ripley's even acquired the dress, TMZ reported.

The representative told TMZ that since the purchase of the dress, Ripley's has displayed it around the world, a process that has also put the iconic dress at risk for potential damage.

Amanda Joiner, Ripley's Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, who was with Kim and the dress the entire day of The Met, said, "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in."

The dress is what Monroe wore when she sang on President John F Kennedy's birthday in 1962. Kardashian had lost 16 pounds to fit the piece after Ripley first refused permission.

Kim was also gifted with Monroe's hair. One of the reports accused her of damaging the dress also stated that her hair was fake. This claim has also been debunked, as per TMZ.