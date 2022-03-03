Kim Kardashian legally separated from Kanye West

The actor has been catching up with friends from multi-cultural backgrounds in the city
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s marriage has officially ended.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Steven Coch declared Kim “legally single.”
The judge said he would grant the reality star’s request to split her divorce from West (now Ye) into two parts -- immediately ending their marriage while punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings.
Ahead of the ruling, attorneys for West had sought three preconditions. At the hearing, the judge granted one -- “about what happens if either star dies before the divorce case is finalized -- but denied two others, including restrictions on what would happen if Kardashian quickly remarried.”
Kim filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West. The former couple shares four children -- eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.
Kardashian requested the quick-split maneuver in December, but West filed objections last month.
