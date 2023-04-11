Kim Kardashian boards 'American Horror Story' season 12

'The Kardashians' star shared the announcement on her Instagram

By PTI Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 9:23 AM

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has joined the 12th season of the acclaimed horror franchise American Horror Story alongside series regular Emma Roberts.

Kardashian shared the announcement Monday on her official Instagram account.

The Kardashians star posted a creepy video to the broken theme of Rock-a-Bye Baby.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the new chapter of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created show will be written and showrun by Halley Feiffer.

In a first for the long-running FX anthology series, the upcoming season will be based on Danielle Valentine's thriller novel Delicate Condition, due out in August.

The book reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

