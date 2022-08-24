Kids' activities around the UAE

Here's a list of fun-filled activities for little ones before schools reopen in the country

By CT Desk Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 6:16 PM

Madame Tussauds

Introduce little ones to some of the most celebrated icons and pop culture figures at Madame Tussauds in Bluewaters, Dubai. Queen Elzabeth II, Audrey Hepburn, and Mahatma Gandhi are in the halls of the famous wax museum in the city. UAE’s Amna Al Haddad and Balqees Fathi will also be joining the icons on August 28, Emirati Women’s Day. Standard tickets start from Dh135 online.

Museum of Illusions

Solve brain teasers and hands-on puzzles as you face optical illusions at Museum of Illusions in Dubai. The venue is inviting little ones to dive into more than 60 visual, sensory, and educational experiences in upside-down rooms and infinity mirrors. Explore, learn, compete, and develop valuable problem-solving skills before the new year starts. Family ticket, which includes access for two adults and two kids, is priced at Dh225.

TEPfactor

Little ones can learn the value of teamwork and determination as they climb through an obstacle of ropes, cross a rotating cylinder, or scale up walls and push limits in their action-filled adventure at TEP Factor, an indoor adventure park in JBR. Dh79 for kids aged 8-11. Dh99 for people aged above 12.

Mövenpick Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

Mövenpick Resort at Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island is offering the perfect summer escape for little ones with their Starfish Adventure Kids Club. Suitable for kids aged 4-12 years, the club features a host of action-packed activities including music and dance, water sports, baking, art, storytelling and more. 9am till 6pm, till August 31. Dh80 for a day.

Al Khawaneej Walk

Launch a rocket at Al Khawaneej Walk's First Kids of Mars summer camp. Suitable for children aged 5 to 14, the experience at Al Khawaneej Walk promises education as well as entertainment in the vast depths of space. The programme is organised in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. To grant kids access to this experience, parents just need to spend Dh50 or more at the mall and present the receipt. Open daily from 4pm till 10pm; groups of 20 kids at a time.

The Outlet Village

Get into the 'Back to School' spirit with The Outlet Village's slew of themed activities and roaming entertainment. Taking place till September 4, the venue will host a fantasy parade, wonder circus, brain-tickling activities, and a lot more. Little ones can also enjoy all the fun and check out educational books and digital screens for online games. Parents, meanwhile, can scope out high-quality outfits and accessories, available at affordable rates across The Outlet Village.