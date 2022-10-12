Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to tie the knot next year: Report

Kiara recently confirmed she is more than 'close friends' with Sidharth on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

By CT Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 12:26 PM

It seems like there's some truth to Shahid Kapoor's statement. During his recent outing with Kiara Advani on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Shahid said, "There's a big announcement coming by the end of the year, and it's not a movie!"

The big announcement is reportedly Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. The Bollywood stars, who are more than "close friends" as per Kiara, will reportedly tie the knot in April 2023.

As per a report in Bollywood Life, the two actors are "very much in love and want to get married." The report mentions a source saying that Sid and Kiara are now open about their relationship because they are now sure of each other. It further states that nobody would be invited from the Bollywood industry as the wedding will take place in Delhi around Sidharth's family. The couple will first have a registered wedding followed by cocktail and reception.

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating every since they took the spotlight during 'Shershaah' promotions. However, Kiara on the recent Koffee episode also revealed that she met Sidharth at a party way before the film.