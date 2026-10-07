Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy with family photo

There’s another baby on the way for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The Bollywood couple announced their second pregnancy on October 7, with a sweet family photograph that put their daughter Saraayah right at the heart of the big reveal.

The image shows Saraayah holding a tiny white baby sock, with her little hand supported by her parents’ hands, signalling that the couple’s firstborn is getting ready to become a big sister.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara and Sidharth wrote alongside the photograph on Instagram.

The announcement was quickly met with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry, with filmmaker Karan Johar among those celebrating the couple’s news.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed Saraayah in July 2025, before revealing her name a few months later in November. Now, as their daughter approaches the 15-month mark, the couple is preparing for another new chapter in their growing family.

And for those who remember their first pregnancy announcement, the latest photograph may look rather familiar.

Back in February 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they were expecting their first child with a photograph of tiny baby socks and the words: “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

This time around, the socks are back, but there is one particularly adorable addition to the frame: Saraayah herself.

Speculation that the couple might be expecting their second child had been doing the rounds earlier this year, particularly after Salman Khan teased Sidharth about having another baby. Neither Kiara nor Sidharth addressed the reports at the time, choosing instead to confirm the news themselves with the latest post.

But for now, the couple is keeping the other details under wraps.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 after keeping much of their relationship away from the public eye. Three years later, the actors are now preparing to become parents for the second time.