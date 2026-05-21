Look: Kiara Advani shares adorable in-flight glimpse of daughter Saraayah

The post comes as Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, are reportedly enjoying an intimate family vacation

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 21 May 2026, 3:52 PM
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Actor Kiara Advani gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life by sharing an adorable travel moment featuring her daughter, Saraayah, on Instagram stories.

The candid image, clicked during a flight, showed a colourful toy attached to an aeroplane window against a bright sky backdrop.

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Adding to the heartwarming moment was the tiny hand of baby Saraayah, reaching towards the toy. Kiara captioned it with a heart emoji.

The post comes as Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, are reportedly enjoying an intimate family vacation.

Kiara and Sidharth became parents in July last year when they welcomed their baby girl.

Announcing the birth through a joint Instagram post at the time, the couple wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. Kiara and Sidharth."

Despite occasionally sharing moments related to parenthood, the couple has not revealed their daughter Saraayah's face publicly.

Earlier this year, on New Year's Eve, Kiara reflected on motherhood and personal growth in a social media post, writing that in 2025, her "heart expanded in ways I couldn't imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings."

On the professional front, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The film also stars Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is preparing for the release of Vvan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

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