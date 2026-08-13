Khushi Kapoor gets court protection against 'obscene' content, unauthorised merchandise

The Delhi High Court has directed social media platforms to remove allegedly obscene and pornographic content involving actor Khushi Kapoor, while also ordering the takedown of content linked to the unauthorised sale of merchandise using her identity.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued the directions on Wednesday, August 12, while hearing Kapoor's suit seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights.

The court also indicated that it would pass a John Doe order in Kapoor's favour as part of her interim injunction plea. Such an order can protect unidentified individuals or entities found to be using or exploiting her identity without authorisation.

Kapoor was represented by India Law through its partners Asav Rajan and Abha Shah.

The order comes a day after another bench of the Delhi High Court issued a similar takedown direction over allegedly objectionable content and the unauthorised exploitation of the personality rights of Kapoor's sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor.

The Delhi High Court has dealt with a growing number of cases involving celebrities seeking protection against the unauthorised use of their names, photographs, voices, likenesses and other aspects of their identities.

The cases have increasingly involved the use of celebrity identities in commercial merchandise, misleading digital content, manipulated images, deepfakes and AI-generated material.

In such proceedings, courts have considered a person's name, image, voice, likeness and other distinctive attributes as elements that may receive legal protection against unauthorised exploitation, particularly when their use affects commercial interests, reputation, privacy or dignity.