Khaled Ameen, Hussain AlMahdi, Rawan Mahdi star in new Kuwaiti show 'The Cage'

A brand new Arabic dramedy series is coming to Netflix this September. In a bid to show more stories from the Arab world to global audiences, 'The Cage,' a light-hearted Kuwaiti show, stars popular Kuwaiti stars including Khaled Ameen, Hussain AlMahdi, Rawan Mahdi, Lamya Tareq, and Hessah AlNabhan.
Khaled Ameen plays a social counselor who is working with a married couple, played by Hussain AlMahdi & Rawan Mahdi, to address their differences and better understand each other’s perspective to save their marriage. While the counselor is helping them reconnect, he’s facing his struggles in his personal life, too.
Following the couple and the evolution of their relationship across 10 years, the 8-episode dramedy is a fresh take on tackling marital challenges in Arab drama, in a lighthearted and relatable way.
Directed by Jasem Almuhanna and produced by Abdullah Boushahri, 'The Cage' will be available to stream from September 23 on the popular platform.
