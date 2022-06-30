Khaby Lame remains Tiktok's most followed star, a week after taking over Charli D'Amelio

From visiting museums and playing sports, to indulging in delectable brunches, here’s a guide to having a fun-filled Sunday in the country
Entertainment4 days ago
Social media personality Khaby Lame last week achieved a new record of garnering 142.8 million followers on the short-form video hosting service, TikTok.
Lame surged past popular TikTok video creator Charli D’Amelio who then had 142.3 million followers.
A week later, Lame is still TikTok's most followed star with 144.9 million followers. American dancer D'Amelio also saw a tiny surge in her followers and sits with 143 million followers.
Lame, 22, creates video content reacting to absurd life-hack videos and recreating the video himself to show an, even more, easier and more logical hack.
Known for performing several comedic bits, Lame’s videos do not have any dialogue. However, his straight-faced iconic expressions and body language have made him one of the most widely loved and acknowledged TikTok creators globally.
In an official statement released in 2021, Lame had expressed he was ‘passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh.
“I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!” read the statement as quoted by Lame.
His TikTok bio states: "If you want to laugh, you are in the right place."
The famous Tik Tok creator was inspired by celebrities like Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, French actor Omar Sy, as well as several cartoons, reported Variety. On being asked what was his favourite video out of the numerous content he has created, Lame replied that ‘all of his videos’ have made him proud.
“I don’t have one in particular. I love all of my videos and all of them have made me proud.” said the 22-year-old.
Lame’s first viral video was posted on November 2020 which was viewed over 17 million times. In the short clip, Lame was seen reacting to a life hack where after a man lock’s a woman’s backpack to a post. Through his signature expressions and gestures, Lame showed how the woman could easily extricate herself by just taking off her backpack.
Khaby Lame’s first ever posted video was on March 2020 after he was asked to leave his factory office during the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from 144.9 million followers on TikTok, Lame has 78.4 million Instagram followers as well.
(with inputs from ANI)
From visiting museums and playing sports, to indulging in delectable brunches, here’s a guide to having a fun-filled Sunday in the country
Entertainment4 days ago
The two remaining episodes of 'Stranger Things' S4 will be available to stream on July 1
Entertainment4 days ago
The K-pop group recently announced they will be taking a break to focus on solo projects
Entertainment4 days ago
The Bollywood superstar is celebrating 30 years in the film industry
Entertainment5 days ago
Bale served as the Dark Knight in three films
Entertainment5 days ago
Britney had cut ties with her family after the end of a nearly 14-year-long period of conservatorship
Entertainment5 days ago
The jury had announced its verdict on June 1, largely siding with Depp after a sensational trial
Entertainment5 days ago
The comedy drama starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is out now in the UAE
Entertainment5 days ago