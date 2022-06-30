Khaby Lame remains Tiktok's most followed star, a week after taking over Charli D'Amelio

Lame currently has 144.9 million followers and D'Amelio has 143 million followers

Photo: AFP

By CT Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 12:20 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 1:39 PM

Social media personality Khaby Lame last week achieved a new record of garnering 142.8 million followers on the short-form video hosting service, TikTok.

Lame surged past popular TikTok video creator Charli D’Amelio who then had 142.3 million followers.

A week later, Lame is still TikTok's most followed star with 144.9 million followers. American dancer D'Amelio also saw a tiny surge in her followers and sits with 143 million followers.

Lame, 22, creates video content reacting to absurd life-hack videos and recreating the video himself to show an, even more, easier and more logical hack.

Known for performing several comedic bits, Lame’s videos do not have any dialogue. However, his straight-faced iconic expressions and body language have made him one of the most widely loved and acknowledged TikTok creators globally.

In an official statement released in 2021, Lame had expressed he was ‘passionate about entertaining people and making them laugh.

“I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!” read the statement as quoted by Lame.

His TikTok bio states: "If you want to laugh, you are in the right place."

The famous Tik Tok creator was inspired by celebrities like Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, French actor Omar Sy, as well as several cartoons, reported Variety. On being asked what was his favourite video out of the numerous content he has created, Lame replied that ‘all of his videos’ have made him proud.

“I don’t have one in particular. I love all of my videos and all of them have made me proud.” said the 22-year-old.

Lame’s first viral video was posted on November 2020 which was viewed over 17 million times. In the short clip, Lame was seen reacting to a life hack where after a man lock’s a woman’s backpack to a post. Through his signature expressions and gestures, Lame showed how the woman could easily extricate herself by just taking off her backpack.

Khaby Lame’s first ever posted video was on March 2020 after he was asked to leave his factory office during the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from 144.9 million followers on TikTok, Lame has 78.4 million Instagram followers as well.

(with inputs from ANI)