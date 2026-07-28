Kevin Feige says Marvel is putting quality over quantity as MCU slows down

Kevin Feige says Marvel Studios is officially embracing a quality over quantity approach for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, acknowledging that the studio's massive output in recent years stretched its creative resources too thin.

Speaking to Empire Magazine following Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Feige explained that the studio intentionally left a gap between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to focus on delivering the best possible versions of both films.

"A lot of it is a strategy we've talked about for a while, of focusing on quality," Feige told Empire Magazine. "We always try to focus on quality, but when quantity is so much, you get spread thin. We didn't want to be spread thin, and the Avengers is as important as it comes."

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Feige also stressed that Avengers: Secret Wars is designed to do much more than conclude the Multiverse Saga.

"Secret Wars, in particular for Empire readers who know the comics, is a setup in and of itself to the future, to what's next. So really, it was landing those two movies and setting up 2028, of which we've revealed two of them so far, Ghost Rider and Panther III."

According to Feige, the gap between the two Avengers films is part of Marvel's broader effort to prioritize quality over quantity.

During the same interview, Feige also teased Marvel's post-Secret Wars future, revealing that Ryan Gosling played a major role in bringing the upcoming Ghost Rider film to life.

"It was Gosling who had the vision," Feige said. "It was Gosling who had the pitch that won over Shawn, that had them come and pitch us this idea, which led to us on stage today."

Feige's remarks reflect a significant shift in Marvel's strategy following the post-Avengers: Endgame era.

After dramatically expanding its output across theaters and Disney+, the studio is now scaling back its release schedule to prioritize stronger storytelling, higher production quality, and making each MCU project feel like a major event once again.