Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will be honoured with the 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation in recognition of his leadership, contributions to the film industry and commitment to philanthropy.

The annual Pioneer of the Year dinner will take place on September 30 at the Beverly Hilton. Proceeds from the event will support the foundation's Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to working and retired professionals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition community during times of need.

Announcing the honour, Kyle Davies, President of Distribution at Bleecker Street Media and Co-Chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee, praised Feige's impact on the industry.

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"Kevin Feige is a dynamic producer and executive whose creativity and vision entertain and inspire moviegoers everywhere," Davies said in a statement.

"The Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund is proud to celebrate Kevin's monumental cinematic achievements and extraordinary leadership by presenting him with the 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award."

Feige is widely regarded as one of Hollywood's most successful producers. Since taking charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has overseen 37 films that have collectively grossed more than $32 billion at the global box office, with 11 titles surpassing the $1 billion mark worldwide.

The recognition comes ahead of the release of two major Marvel films this year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to hit theatres later this month, and Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in December.

Feige joins a distinguished list of previous Pioneer of the Year recipients, including Kate Hudson, Greta Gerwig, Erik Lomis, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Tom Cruise, Donna Langley, Michael D. Eisner, Alan Horn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Sherry Lansing, Jack Warner, Darryl F. Zanuck and Cecil B. DeMille.