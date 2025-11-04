  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 04, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Kerala State Film Awards: Mohanlal lauds Mammootty for Best Actor honour

Mammootty was adjudged Best Actor for his stellar performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film 'Bramayugam', which won critical acclaim and fame

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 11:36 AM

Top Stories

Month-long holiday in UAE: Schools wrap up exams, field trips before winter break

Month-long holiday in UAE: Schools wrap up exams, field trips before winter break

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 10 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 10 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

‘Missed Dh25 million call’: Indian expat learns of Big Ticket win from wife, friends

‘Missed Dh25 million call’: Indian expat learns of Big Ticket win from wife, friends

Superstar Mohanlal expressed his joy as his "Ichakka" and veteran actor Mammootty was honoured with the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards! Special love to my Ichakka for winning Best Actor"

Recommended For You

Premier League: Haaland shines with double as Man City beat Bournemouth

Premier League: Haaland shines with double as Man City beat Bournemouth

Coinvesting Capital launches UAE-focused real estate fund with DIFC–Luxembourg framework

Coinvesting Capital launches UAE-focused real estate fund with DIFC–Luxembourg framework

‘Abu Dhabi is always first’: UFC's Dana White meets UAE students, talks about AI in sports

‘Abu Dhabi is always first’: UFC's Dana White meets UAE students, talks about AI in sports

Look: Over 300 volunteers, people of determination renovate Sharjah charity school

Look: Over 300 volunteers, people of determination renovate Sharjah charity school

Dubai: Parkin introduces new paid parking zones at Academic City, Sports City

Dubai: Parkin introduces new paid parking zones at Academic City, Sports City

 

Mohanlal congratulated all the winners, saying, "congratulations to Shamla Hamza for being honoured as Best Actress, and to Chidambaram for the Best Director award. A huge round of applause to Manjummel Boys for winning Best Movie. Appreciation also to Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran for their exceptional performances this year."

Mammootty was adjudged Best Actor for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film Bramayugam, while debutante Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her impressive portrayal in Feminichi Fathima.

A total of 128 films from the year 2024 were submitted for consideration this year, out of which 26 films were shortlisted.