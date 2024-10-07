Kerala rape case: Actor Siddique is questioned by investigation team

Veteran actor Siddique on Monday appeared for questioning before an investigation team in connection with a rape case.

He arrived at the office of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner for questioning where he was told he needed to go to the Control Room at the Cantonment Station in the state capital.

The museum police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a case against Siddique on August 27 under charges of rape and criminal intimidation, based on the complaint filed by a young actor who alleged that Siddique molested her in a city hotel in 2016. Siddique has denied the allegation.

The case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team.

Following temporary bail granted by the Supreme Court, Siddique expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation and communicated his readiness to appear for questioning via email to the police. In response, a notice was issued to him to present himself for questioning.

The notice was served by an officer from the Narcotics Cell, who is overseeing the investigation.

Siddique is expected to be questioned and subsequently released.

The Supreme Court had on September 30 granted Siddique interim protection from arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case.

A bench of justices, Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, granted interim protection from arrest to Siddique on the conditions set by the trial court and subject to his joining in the investigation. The top court granted the interim protection while hearing the actor's petition seeking anticipatory bail. The apex court also issued notice to the Kerala government and victim in this regard.

Siddique had approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case after it was dismissed by the Kerala High Court earlier this month. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Advocate Ranjeeta Rohatgi represented Siddique in the apex court.

Rohatgi said that the complaint was lodged in 2024, eight years after the alleged incident. The advocate also said that the actor will comply with the investigation.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, for the victim, took the court through the case and said the actor approached the victim in 2014 through Facebook.

Earlier, Kerala Police issued a lookout notice against actor Siddique, suspecting he may have fled the state in connection with the case. The notice was issued to all district police chiefs in Kerala as well as the police chiefs of all states. Actor Siddique was allegedly on the run after the Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail application.