Kerala Film Awards: Biju Menon, Joju George share best actor trophy

Revathy bags best actress title for her role in the film Bhoothakalam

By PTI Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 11:53 PM

Actors Biju Menon and Joju George shared the best actor award, and senior actress Revathy was adjudged as the best actress in the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards announced here on Friday.

Director Dileesh Pothan was the 'best filmmaker' for 'Joji' while Krishand R K-directed experimental movie 'Avasa vyuham' which revolves around the story of human-nature relationship was declared the ''best film."

Box office hit 'Hridayam', starring Pranav Mohanlal, became the best popular movie, and Jeo Baby-directed 'Freedom Fight' won the special jury mention, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan said while announcing the award.

The jury was headed by Hindi film-maker and script-writer Saeed Akhtar Mirza. As many as 142 movies of different genres competed for various titles, he said.

Mirza said the selection was tough in many categories, especially in the 'best actor' segment in which Menon and George shared the title for their performance in 'Arkkariyam' and 'Nayattu' respectively. George won the title for 'Freedom Fight' too.

Beating many of her tinsel town colleagues, 'Kilukkamm' actress Revathy lifted the best actress title for her role 'Bhoothakalam'.

'Chavitt' and 'Nishidho' shared the honour for the second best film.

'Avasa Vyooham' director Krishand R K won the award for the best screenplay also for the same movie.

Sumesh Moor ('Kala') and Unnimaya ('Joji') turned up as the best character artistes in the men's and women's categories respectively.

The special award in the transgender category went to Negha S for 'Antharam'. Other major awards include Sithara Krishnakumar (best female playback singer), Pradeep Kumar (best male singer), Hesham Abdul Wahab (best music composer), B K Harinarayanan (best lyricist), Shahi Kabeer (debutant director), Madhu Neelakandan (Best cinematographer).

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, congratulated the award winners.