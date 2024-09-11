Kendrick Lamar announced as headliner for 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show

The couple posted their major moment on social media
Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.
The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will be broadcast live on Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The news was officially revealed on Sunday by Roc Nation, the NFL, and Apple Music.
Lamar also announced the same on his official Instagram account.
Lamar, who previously took the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside iconic performers such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and 50 Cent, is set to bring his unique energy and artistry to this year's event.
The 2022 show, noted for its hip-hop line-up, won an outstanding live variety special Emmy for all its performers and executive producers.
For his upcoming performance, Lamar will collaborate with pgLang, the creative agency founded by himself and Dave Free, a close collaborator and the filmmaker behind many of Lamar's music videos.
"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar, 37, stated in a press release, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
Jay-Z and Roc Nation will return as producers for the halftime show for the sixth consecutive year.
Jay-Z, who recently won his second Emmy for co-directing Rihanna's 2023 halftime show, praised Lamar's influence on the music industry.
"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally," Jay-Z said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Since the release of his 2011 mixtape Section.80 and the acclaimed 2012 album 'good kid, m.A.A.d city', Lamar has achieved significant milestones, including 17 Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN., making him the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious award.
His 2018 Oscar nomination for All the Stars from Black Panther further highlighted his broad impact on the entertainment industry.
This year, Lamar has dominated the Billboard charts with his hits Not Like Us and Like That, in collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin.
