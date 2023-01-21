Kendall Jenner spotted in Dubai: City glitters with star-studded parties at new luxury hotel

Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM

Popular international model Kendall Jenner has been spotted at Dubai's newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, which will be launched in a 'grand reveal' tonight.

Jenner was seen wearing a lime-colour, below-the-knee dress, with her hair in a slick-back ponytail, her signature style.

She posted several videos and images of herself at her brand's launch party, which reportedly took place at the hotel. One of the photographs she shared in her IG story features herself with the city's skyline in the background.

The celebrity also attended another launch party in the same hotel. Her own brand's event was a star-studded one, featuring Jay-Z, Liam Payne and Winston Duke, Jose Andres, a report by Dailymail suggests. Jay-Z was also reportedly playing DJ at the exclusive gathering.

Faryal Makhdoom, a social media influencer, shared an image with Jenner on her Instagram story. The supermodel was also seen in a picture with DJ Bliss, who shared their photograph on his story as well.

She was also seen in conversation with Amir Khan, a boxer from the UK who now resides in Dubai.

Local influencers have posted images and videos from the launch party of Nobu, Dubai and have tagged the location as 'Cloud 22', a rooftop lounge at the new hotel.

Several celebrities are in the city for the grand reveal of Atlantis Royal Hotel, set to take place tonight.

Earlier, some lucky Dubai residents enjoyed a sound check when Beyoncé songs blared out on Wednesday night ahead of her gig this weekend at the opening of Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah.

Several social media accounts posted clips of what appeared to be sound checks — with the superstar heard singing parts of her iconic single 'Crazy in Love'.

Beyoncé is performing at a reported price tag of $24 million. Supergroup Swedish House Mafia will also belt out a selection of hits at the exclusive event which will mark Beyoncé’s first concert in five years and is reportedly the launching pad for her upcoming Renaissance Tour, as per TMZ.