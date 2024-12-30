Kelly Osbourne suffering from fever, shares health update

Television personality Kelly Osbourne. Photo by AFP

Former reality star Kelly Osbourne has a fever.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared that she is under the weather with a 100.2-degree fever.

"Still going strong. I have put ice on my body, taken meds, tried to sweat it out in the bath and nothing is working!" she wrote atop a snapshot of her thermometer.

She showed her thermometer and expressed frustration that "nothing" was working to get her better.

According to Page Six, Kelly, 40, further elaborated in a separate video via her Instagram Story, "Day three of having a fever and a little cough."

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common illness that causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's a common wintertime illness.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, earlier this year, Kelly reflected on her decision to quit music during the episode of her family's podcast, The Osbournes.

"I've thought about getting back into music," Kelly said. "I've definitely thought about what my life would have been like if I didn't stop. It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know."

Speaking about why she left music, she shared, "I was doing so much TV. I was doing so much touring, and so much publicity, and so many interviews, and I wanted to go out and have fun," she explained her life at the time. "I didn't want it to be all work and no play, and I didn't know how to even that out and have any balance in my life."And it was bad, but I also covered up a lot of my insecurity," Kelly added.