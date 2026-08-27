Kehlani cancels 2 tour shows after hospital visit over sudden health scare

The singer was taken to hospital after experiencing severe pain and difficulty swallowing, leaving her unable to perform her scheduled shows

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 27 Aug 2026, 2:34 PM
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Kehlani has cancelled two stops on her world tour after a sudden health scare left her unable to swallow and in severe pain.

The 31-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she had spent the night in hospital after feeling completely normal during her previous two days off.

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“After two off days feeling completely normal ive been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain,” Kehlani wrote.

She added that doctors had not cleared her to perform her next two shows.

“I just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. i'm so sorry Camden & DC. my team is working on a solution,” she said.

The cancelled concerts were scheduled to take place at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Kehlani also expressed her disappointment at having to cancel the performances, saying she does everything she can to stay healthy while touring.

“Breaks my heart to have to ever do this,” she wrote, adding that maintaining her health “still isn't guaranteed”.

The cancellations come as Kehlani continues her world tour, which includes stops across North America before heading to other cities as part of the international run.

The singer is expected to resume the tour in Richmond, Virginia, although her return will depend on her recovery and whether she is cleared to perform.

Kehlani has not revealed what caused the sudden symptoms or shared a specific diagnosis following her hospital visit.

For now, her team is working on arrangements for the affected shows, while the remaining dates on the tour are expected to continue as scheduled.

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