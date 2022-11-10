Keanu Reeves to return as John Wick in spinoff with Ana de Armas: Report

The book is part of a trilogy which reinvents real-life historical figures as an 18th century Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is expected to appear as John Wick in Ana de Armas-starrer Ballerina, a female-centric spinoff in the popular action franchise.
According to Variety, Ana de Armas plays a teenage female assassin in Ballerina who wants vengeance on those who murdered her family. On another note, producer Basil Iwanyk called Ian McShane's role "pivotal," though he did not reveal any other story information.
Meanwhile, if Reeves' deal goes through, it's unclear how he'll fit into the narrative.
"We're thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina," Iwanyk said as quoted by Variety. "He's been an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It's been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands."
Len Wiseman is helming the film Ballerina, which was written by Shay Hatten. Producers include Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski in addition to Iwanyk. For Lionsgate, the project is being managed by Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa.
Reeves and McShane will make a comeback in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.
The book is part of a trilogy which reinvents real-life historical figures as an 18th century Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson
The event will feature a lively medley of music, dance, and comedy acts from Sindhi celebrities.
The actor is set to essay one of the leads in the film based on the inspiring true story of the all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan
The film will be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
The sci-fi movie starring Zoe Saldana releases in theatres this December
There's lots to do this Wednesday in the UAE
He starred in over 200 movies, and TV and radio series during a career that spanned more than 80 years
Dominic West, who plays King Charles, says he hopes the Netflix hit would give viewers “perspective” on the monarch