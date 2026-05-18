Keanu Reeves to voice in stop-motion drama 'Hidari'

Actor Keanu Reeves is set to voice the lead role in Hidari, a stop-motion feature from Masashi Kawamura, Variety reported.

The action-packed film has been expanded from Kawamura’s viral proof-of-concept short film and takes inspiration from the life of legendary Edo-era craftsman Jingoro Hidari, who will be voiced by Reeves.

The story follows Jingoro after he is betrayed by those desperate to bury the secrets of Edo Castle’s reconstruction. He loses everything, including his father figure, fiancée, and right arm.

On the brink of despair, the legendary craftsman turns his grief into a quest for vengeance. Using his carpentry skills and a series of lethal mechanical prosthetic arms, Jingoro sets out on a path to justice. Alongside his loyal companion, the “Sleeping Cat,” he faces his enemies in a story of revenge and self-discovery.

“I’m thrilled by the vision behind Hidari. From the proof of concept to the developed script, the team has created something truly extraordinary. It has all the makings of an exceptional film, one I’m excited to see and eager to be part of. I believe this project has the potential to bring something very special to audiences worldwide,” Reeves said, as quoted by Variety.

The film is produced by Noriko Matsumoto, who has helped position Dwarf Studios as one of the first studios in Japan to collaborate with global streamers. Its Netflix series Rilakkuma gained wide attention and popularity.

Matsumoto’s latest project, the short film Bottle George, was shortlisted at the 2025 Oscars. The original Hidari short film has also drawn nearly 5 million views on YouTube since it was published in 2023.

Kawamura’s work spans commercials, music videos, and television shows. He has also created clones for Lady Gaga and designed the largest pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025.

His projects have earned global recognition, including a Cristal at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, an International Emmy Award nomination, and top honours at One Show and Clio, according to Variety.