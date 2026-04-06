'Respect who you're working with': Keanu Reeves has advice for aspiring actors

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has offered candid and impactful advice for aspiring actors, stressing the importance of humility and respect in the film industry, according to E! News.

During an interview with the platform, Reeves, who boasts a career spanning over three decades, shared his straightforward mantra for those looking to make it big in Hollywood.

While promoting his upcoming film alongside co-stars Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, he added, "....go to work and respect who you're working with until they prove they don't get your respect."

Diaz agreed with Reeves' perspective, adding that such advice applies beyond the entertainment industry. "Yeah. That's life," she remarked, reflecting on her own journey in Hollywood.

The Charlie's Angels star also pointed out the unpredictability of fame, saying, "There's no handbook or manual on being famous. You've got to just make it your own, you don't know what it's going to be." She further encouraged young actors to seek guidance from those they admire.

"Also, there's reaching out to other people that you admire, the way that they do it and asking them for some advice," she added.

Reeves, widely known for his role in the John Wick franchise, currently stars in the upcoming film Outcome, directed by Jonah Hill. The film follows actor Reef Hawke, played by Reeves, who is forced to confront his past mistakes amid a blackmail plot.

Outcome is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 10.