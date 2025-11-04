Keanu Reeves has a surprising reason for not revisiting his old films

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, currently performing in the stage play Waiting for Godot on Broadway with longtime collaborator Alex Winter, shared that he rarely watches his old films, except when they appear while channel surfing. The duo, known for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, reunited on stage after 35 years for the Broadway revival.

Keanu has revealed that he doesn't often revisit his past movies, even those that defined his career, reported People.

Speaking during a stage conversation while promoting his Broadway play Waiting for Godot, Reeves said, "No, I mean, maybe while I'm scrolling or moving and thinking, 'There, oh yes, Point Break is on,'" referring to the 1991 action hit where he played an undercover FBI agent.

He added with a laugh, "Or, 'Oh wow, Matrix, all right. [The Matrix] Reloaded.' Anyway, not yes, no. ... I haven't like just put one on."

Reeves' longtime friend and co-star Alex Winter, who appears alongside him in Waiting for Godot and previously starred with him in the Bill & Ted film franchise, shared a similar sentiment. "I don't really, I don't. I don't like watching myself much, so I don't tend to watch stuff I've done," said Winter, 60, reported People.

He recalled making an exception only recently: "With my last film, actually, I did watch. It was just an incredible theatre in Toronto, and I wanted to see the audience response, but I don't tend to do that. And when I do, I feel like a complete disconnection from the whole thing, you know? So I don't end up with an analytical response to whatever it is ... sort of dissociative."

Reeves and Winter have reunited for the Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, marking 35 years since their first collaboration in the 1989 cult comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, reported People.

In the play, the two portray Estragon and Vladimir, companions who wait by a tree for the mysterious Godot, passing time through conversations and encounters that explore existential themes.