Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are having a baby

Bollywood got some good news early this morning when actress Katrina Kaif and her husband, fellow actor Vicky Kaushal, announced they are having a baby.

The Instagram post they used to tell the word has a black-and-white photograph of the couple looking lovingly at Kaif’s bump. They captioned the image: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽”

Kaushal also shared the post simultaneously.

The confirmation of their first child comes days after another photograph of Kaif’s sparked speculation. In it, the Merry Christmas star was seen in a maroon outfit looking cheerful and sporting a tiny tummy bump.

Kaif, who is 42 years old, and Kaushal, who is 37, married in 2021 in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.

The pair is currently enjoying their success in showbiz. Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava (2025), which went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. And Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024).

In 2019, Kaif spoke in an interview with Filmfare about the need for a child to have both parents. She said, "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents."

She comes from a big family, and has seven siblings. Kaushal, meanwhile, has one brother.