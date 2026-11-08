Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share first image of baby son

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the first photograph of their son Vihaan on social media, on the occasion of Diwali.

The two shared a joyous family photograph of the three in all smiles, with Vihaan raising his arms and looking at the camera.

"Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness.

- Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan," the actress captioned the post on Instagram.

Facing bodyshaming comments

In September this year, Kaif faced online criticism over her appearance following childbirth, when she attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai alongside her husband.

Photos and videos from the event sparked comments about her post-pregnancy weight, with several social media users criticising her appearance.

However, fans and celebrities, including Indian film producer Soundarya Rajinikanth and Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, jumped to her defence, calling out the body-shaming directed at the actress.

"I have two children and it is not easy. When you have to go through that process, your body changes and having a child post a particular age is even more difficult. I had my second child when I was past my 35," Soundarya told the talkshow host Nayandeep Rakshit. "Not easy. You have to give that woman that respect. Because what a woman can do physically, you can't blame men because they can't. It is not biology."

Ali Zafar struck a chord, urging men to question the standards they impose on women and choose compassion over criticism.

Meanwhile, Kaif and Kaushal, who turned parents in November last year, announced the name of their son in January this year.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared a photograph of their hands, along with that of the little one.

"Our ray of light... Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world changed in an instant," they captioned the photograph. "Gratitude beyond words."

In September 2025, the couple confirmed Kaif's pregnancy with a picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they then jointly wrote on Instagram.

The two tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.