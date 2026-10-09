Katrina Kaif makes London appearance after facing post-pregnancy criticism

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is back in the spotlight, making an appearance in London to celebrate the first anniversary of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in the UK.

The actress attended the event on October 8, marking one year since the brand entered the British market in partnership with beauty retailer Space NK.

Kaif stepped out in an oversized chocolate-brown suit, pairing a matching blazer with wide-leg trousers. Photos and videos from the event soon began circulating on social media.

The London outing comes weeks after Kaif faced online criticism over her appearance following childbirth.

In September, the actress attended the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations alongside her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Photos and videos from the event sparked comments about her post-pregnancy weight, with several social media users criticising her appearance.

However, fans and celebrities also came to her defence, calling out the body-shaming directed at the actress.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth was among those who spoke out, saying it was unfair to judge a woman over changes to her body after childbirth.

During her London appearance, Kaif also spoke about the impact of social media opinions on self-worth.

"We really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and our value," she said.

The actress explained that constantly trying to meet other people's expectations could affect a person's ability to make their own decisions.

She added that allowing criticism to determine her actions would have left her too afraid to move forward in life.

Kaif welcomed her son, Vihaan, with Kaushal in November 2025.

Meanwhile, the London event marked another milestone for Kay Beauty, which launched in India in 2019 before expanding to the UK in 2025.

The brand, co-founded by Kaif and Nykaa, also received the Best New Brand award in the Consumer Choice category at the CEW UK Beauty Awards earlier this year.