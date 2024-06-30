Katrina Kaif can't wait for 'Bad Newz'

Cool things to do across the country
Actor Katrina Kaif is super excited for husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, Bad Newz.
On her Instagram story on Friday, Kaif re-posted the film's trailer and wrote, “Can't wait for this. Congratulations.”
The trailer stars Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood.
The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion and hilarious misunderstandings.
From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.
The trailer also features a remix version of Mere mehboob mere sanam, from the 1998 hit comedy-action movie Duplicate.
Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.
Bad Newz will hit theatres on July 19.
