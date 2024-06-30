E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Katrina Kaif can't wait for 'Bad Newz'

Comedy also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo by PTI)
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo by PTI)

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:28 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:29 PM

Actor Katrina Kaif is super excited for husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, Bad Newz.

On her Instagram story on Friday, Kaif re-posted the film's trailer and wrote, “Can't wait for this. Congratulations.”


The trailer stars Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood.

The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion and hilarious misunderstandings.


From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.

The trailer also features a remix version of Mere mehboob mere sanam, from the 1998 hit comedy-action movie Duplicate.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Bad Newz will hit theatres on July 19.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment