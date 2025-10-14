Katrina Kaif calls Zoya Akhtar 'secret angel' as she extends birthday greetings

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif wrote a heartfelt message for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, whom she fondly calls Zo Zo.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture of Zoya and wrote, "Happiest birthday Zo Zo to our secret angel... trailblazer and dynamo. Wishing you only the bestest things this year."

Katrina has worked with Zoya Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which hit the theatres in 2011.

The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Kalki Koechlin. The star-studded remains one of Bollywood's most cherished films. It follows three friends on a transformative road trip across Spain."

The film is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and thrilling adventures like skydiving and running with bulls.

Zoya, daughter of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani, has directed Luck By Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, and The Archies.