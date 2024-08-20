Katherine Renee Kane is leaving 'FBI'

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 11:38 AM

Actor Katherine Renee Kane is all set to leave the cast of FBI after appearing in at least one episode of its upcoming seventh season, reported Variety.

FBI is an American police procedural TV series created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk that premiered on CBS on September 25, 2018.

"Kane plays special agent Tiffany Wallace, who is described as the 'smart and outspoken' partner of special agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and worked with the New York Police Department for six years before starting at the FBI, according to Variety.

She joined FBI in 2020, during the third season and after the departure of Ebonee Noel, who portrayed special agent and intelligence analyst Kristen Chazal. Kane's exit comes after Lisette Olivera was cast as Syd, a behavioural analysis unit agent, in Season 7.

The FBI is all about the investigations of a group of special agents assigned to the bureau's New York City office. The cast features Boyd and Olivera, Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.