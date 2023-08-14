Kate Winslet's iconic 'Titanic' overcoat up for auction

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' also bagged the honorary People's Choice Awards
Kate Winslet's iconic pink wool overcoat, worn by her character Rose in the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic, is set to be auctioned online by NJ-based collectibles auctioneer Goldin until September 13, 2023.
Anticipated to fetch over $100,000, the coat, designed by Deborah Lynn Scott, features black embroidery and water stains from filming. Kate wore it during the movie's sinking scenes when her character rescues Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).
As the first film to surpass a billion dollars in earnings, Titanic remains a cultural milestone. The auction house expects the buyer to be either a movie memorabilia collector or a passionate fan of the movie, potentially even someone looking to gift it as a unique and memorable piece.
With a record-breaking $1.84 billion at the box office and 14 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Costume Design, Titanic solidified its place in cinematic history.
