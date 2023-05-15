Kate Winslet bags best lead actress title at BAFTA TV Awards

The film is directed by Shahad Nilambur
Titanic fame Kate Winslet has been adjudged as the best leading actress at BAFTV TV Awards 2023. The Hollywood star was honoured for her performance in the popular drama series I Am Ruth.
According to US-based media house Deadline, the actor has three BAFTA awards in her career as an actor. She won against a highly competitive nomination consisting of Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie Too), Imelda Staunton for the historical drama Crown, Maxine Peake (Anne), Vicky McClure (Without Sin) and Happy Valley protagonist Sarah Lancashire.
The show for which Kate took BAFTA home revolves around the story of a relationship between a mother and her daughter who is facing mental health issues due to social media.
Taking up to the stage in order to deliver her acceptance speech Kate said, "We don't want it and we want our children back. We don't want to lie awake terrified for our children's mental health. To any young people who are listening, please ask for help, there is no shame in admitting you need support, just ask for it."
Winslet turned the announcement into a wholesome moment by stating if the award can be cut in half as she would have loved to share it with her daughter. Winslet's real-life daughter plays her on-screen daughter too in the show and the duo has received positive reviews regarding the chemistry between the actors.
"The space to tell women's stories," added Kate to give respect to show creator Dominic Savage. "This means a great deal as it means small British TV dramas can still be weighty."
