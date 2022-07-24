Kate Moss explains why she supported Johnny Depp during his trial with Amber Heard

Heard's team heard a rumour that Depp had allegedly pushed Moss down the stairs while they were dating

Supermodel Kate Moss has revealed why she took to the stand for Johnny Depp in his defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to Deadline, the British supermodel hardly ever participates in interviews or other public speaking engagements, but she broke her silence to testify in the trial via video link after Heard's team heard a rumour that Depp had allegedly pushed Moss down the stairs while they were dating in the 1990s.

On the renowned BBC radio interview program Desert Island Discs, in which notable figures are asked to select their seven favourite recordings, one book, one luxury item, and to explain their life, Moss spoke about her involvement in the litigation.

Asked why she had decided to speak out in support of Depp, she referred to the actor and her friend and fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of antisemitic abuse in 2011.

"I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person - he had an alcohol problem, and people turned. People aren't themselves when they drink and say things that they would never say if they were sober.

And she added: "I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

Depp, who dated Moss from 1994 to 1998, prevailed in the lawsuit he filed against Heard last month. In the landmark case, both plaintiffs who first filed lawsuits have now filed appeals against the decision, which primarily favoured Depp.

