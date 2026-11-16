Kate Middleton announces theme for annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has revealed the theme for her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service, which will return to Westminster Abbey this December, celebrating the power of love, kindness and community during the festive season.

This year will mark the sixth edition of the annual Christmas service organised by Kate, with more than 1,500 people expected to attend the celebration at Westminster Abbey, where she and Prince William exchanged wedding vows in 2011.

According to an announcement by the Royal Foundation, this year's service will "celebrate the power of love and kindness to bring people together, creating hope, connection and a shared sense of community during the Christmas season."

"At the heart of this year's services is the belief that small acts of care can have an extraordinary impact," the announcement stated.

It further highlighted how everyday gestures, including friendship, volunteering, neighbourliness and offering someone a listening ear, can help people feel supported and valued.

"Whether through friendship, volunteering, neighbourliness or simply being there to listen, the services will recognise the many ways people help create environments where others feel safe, valued and able to reach out when they need support," the announcement added.

The annual celebration also recognises individuals from across the United Kingdom who have made significant contributions to their local communities and helped others feel supported, connected and less alone.

Alongside the main gathering at Westminster Abbey, 15 carol services will take place simultaneously in local communities across the UK, ensuring that people from all four nations are recognised for their efforts.

The cherished Christmas tradition will also be broadcast in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

The annual service has become a special occasion for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are often joined by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The event offers a rare opportunity for the family of five to come together for the festive celebration.

The previous year's service also featured a special musical moment when Princess Charlotte joined her mother Kate at the piano to perform 'Holm Sound' by Erland Cooper.

The performance was accompanied by an emotional narration from Kate, reflecting on the true spirit of Christmas and the importance of simple acts of kindness.

"At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways," she said.

"Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones: a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong," she added.

The annual carol service continues to highlight the importance of compassion, togetherness and community spirit during the Christmas season.