Look: Kate Middleton shares photos of Three Peaks Challenge with Prince William and her children by her side

The Princess of Wales reunites with her family after completing the National Three Peaks Challenge for charity

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 6 Jul 2026, 11:53 AM
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The Prince and Princess of Wales official social media account shared images of Catherine reuniting with her family after completing the demanding charity challenge in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The challenge involved climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours to raise funds and awareness for the charity.

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The touching photos show Kate reuniting with her family after completing the final stage of the challenge in Wales.

The achievement comes about a year and a half after she announced that her cancer was in remission, marking another milestone in her recovery while supporting a charity closely connected to her own cancer journey.

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