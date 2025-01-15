Kate Middleton says cancer is in remission

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, on Tuesday announced that her cancer is in remission.

She shared her health update via an Instagram post.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," Middleton wrote alongside a photo of her talking to a chemotherapy patient.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support," she said.

Earlier in the day, Middleton surprised cancer patients at the same hospital where she underwent chemotherapy.

The 43-year-old, mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, began the post by saying, "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to [hospital] The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.