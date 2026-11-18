She didn't ask for options, customisation or if any other celebrity had worn it. When Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, saw Delhi-based designer Mahima Mahajan's outfit, it was an immediate "yes".

"I absolutely do not know how she got to know about this outfit," says designer Mahima Mahajan, still in disbelief. "All I know is that she fell in love with this outfit."

In an exclusive conversation with Khaleej Times, Mahajan reveals how a piece from her collection ended up becoming the only Indian outfit Princess Catherine wore during her recent appearances and how all of it happened in 2-3 weeks.

Making of the outfit

The story starts not at Mahajan's Delhi atelier, but in London. The palace team approached one of her stockists in the U.K. to check whether they carried the brand and had that particular piece that day.

"She apparently wanted to try it on or maybe get a feel of it. And luckily it was there in the UK at that time," says Mahajan. "It was sent to the palace where she got a feel of the garment. And according to them, it was an immediate yes. She did not even want to see more options."

A flurry of calls followed and then the measurements arrived. The outfit was tailor-made for her, sent to her, and worn.

"All [of] this happened in the last two weeks. Two or three weeks," says Mahajan. "I couldn't believe [it] till I actually saw it on her."

The response, she says, has been overwhelming. "It's actually gone popular. Everyone is talking about it. And not just Indian media or UK media. It is all over the place."

No changes, no fuss

For a designer used to celebrity stylists, what happened next was most surprising. Usually, Mahajan says, the first question from Bollywood stars or other celebrities is: "Has this been worn? Has this been seen?"

"Here, when I got that call, we were like, is there anything else you want? Is there any other option? Do you want to see some look-books? And all they said was, no, can you just do this in our size?"

The princess didn't ask for major changes or customisations. She did not mind that hundreds of people had already worn the same design.

"That is something that is so amazing. She comes across as a person who's very confident and who's also very grounded," says Mahajan.

There were no accessories from the designer. No clutch. Just the outfit, worn as a one-piece. The only request from Princess Catherine was a little trail, to make it grander.

The outfit she wore

The piece is from Mahajan's collection called Mehfil, launched almost a year ago. "It's a Georgette piece and has golden zari (metallic thread) all over it. It's hand woven in Banarasi fabric. It’s embellished with glass beads all over and then stitched."

Priced at Rs 70,000 (Dh2,752 approximately), it is not a couture one-off made for royalty. It's a ready piece from the collection which is why Mahajan finds it so special.

"I would have priced it differently," she laughs, when asked if the price will now skyrocket. "We don't plan to monetise on this. It's a milestone. It's an honour as a designer. And for India."

It is also significant for another reason. This is the only Indian outfit the princess wore in the past three days. And the last Indian designer she wore, Mahajan notes, was Anita Dongre which was a decade ago.

What next?

With royalty now on her client list, what next? "There's nothing I can say. This is still sinking in," she says.

Since morning her phone has not stopped ringing. "I just feel so lucky and grateful," she says. "It's definitely a milestone and I think everyone will acknowledge and notice the work for sure."

For Mahajan, the moment is not about price or publicity. It's about an Indian handloom, hand-embroidered in Banaras, being chosen by the Royal Family without a single change, without a second option, and without hesitation.