Kate Middleton climbs UK's three highest peaks in 24 hours

Kate Middleton has completed Britain's famous National Three Peaks Challenge as part of a special campaign to raise awareness about life after a cancer diagnosis.

According to People magazine, the Princess of Wales took on the challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales: Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, just within 24 hours. The trek covers 23 miles with a total climb of more than 10,000 feet.

Soon after she finished her final climb at Snowdon, Kate was welcomed by Prince William, their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — along with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, the Palace confirmed.

Kate completed each climb on her own but was supported by Mountain Rescue teams throughout the journey.

On Sunday, the Princess shared a picture from the top of Ben Nevis on social media. Along with the photo, she spoke about why she decided to take on the challenge after her cancer journey.

"Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts," she wrote.

Talking about the impact of the disease, Kate wrote, "Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."

Kate, who announced in January 2025 that she was in remission after revealing her cancer diagnosis the previous year, said the challenge was about much more than reaching the mountain tops. — ANI