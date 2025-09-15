  • search in Khaleej Times
Kate Hudson recalls how she got to play Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous'

The actor said she originally "got the part for Anita", which went to Zooey Deschanel, and later convinced director Cameron Crowe to cast her in the lead

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 3:03 PM

Marking the 25th anniversary of her Oscar-nominated breakout performance in Almost Famous, Kate Hudson reflected on the iconic role of Penny Lane.

Almost Famous is a 2000 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cameron Crowe, starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The actress recalled that she originally "got the part for Anita," which went to Zooey Deschanel, and how she convinced writer-director Cameron Crowe to cast her in the role of Penny Lane, according to Deadline.

"And then, Sarah Polley was supposed to play Penny Lane, and Brad Pitt was supposed to play Russell, and then, they fell through. And I was the only one cast," said Hudson, adding, "I was like, 'Cameron, can I please audition for Penny Lane?' And he didn't really want it at first. ... And then like, four auditions later, finally he called me, and he was like, 'You wanna be Penny Lane?' I was like, 'Oh my god, Yes!'," Deadline quoted her as saying.

Hudson played the free-spirited music lover opposite Patrick Fugit's wide-eyed journalist William Miller, a character inspired by Crowe's own adolescence as a writer for Rolling Stone. Billy Crudup ended up cast as Russell Hammond, guitarist of Stillwater.

Hudson added, "All of this was magic for me, because it completely changed my life. It changed the whole trajectory of my career."

The movie earned Hudson her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, also winning Best Film — Musical or Comedy. Crowe won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.