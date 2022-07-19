Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish after one year split

Both films will release on November 4
Hollywood actress Kate Bosworth has filed for divorce from husband-director Michael Polish in a court in Los Angeles. The star couple parted ways last year after being married for almost 8 years, reported Page Six.
At the time, Bosworth penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, announcing that she and Polish were going their separate ways. In the post she talked about the honeymoon phase of a relationship however, she added that everyone fears "the ending", adding a mushy picture of the then-couple.
"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The Great Unknown," wrote the Superman Returns actor.
Bosworth and Polish started dating in 2011 after the director completed Big Sur. They got hitched in 2013.
Bosworth is currently dating actor Justin Long, known for He's Just Not That Into You.
