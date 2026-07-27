Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' completes filming; team shares update

The shoot for Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Naagzilla has officially wrapped up.

The team celebrated the completion of the film's shoot with a cake-cutting ceremony.

In a joint statement, producer Mahaveer Jain and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba jointly said, "Dharma Productions is the best company to partner with. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Marijke DeSouza and their entire team are simply the best. Also we are thankful to each and every crew member of NaagZilla. Everyone has worked really hard to execute this grand vision."

Naagzilla's lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, who recently won his first National Award, was not present on the sets, as he had completed filming his portion earlier this year.

A source close to the project said, "Now that the shoot is 100 per cent complete, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and his team are fully focused on post-production and the VFX. The film is set in a crazy world and is packed with maddening humour. According to the makers, its quirky world, outrageous comedy, solid casting and chartbuster soundtrack will draw audiences to cinemas."

Naagzilla is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain's Mahaveer Jain Films. It releases in cinemas on February 12, 2027.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently enjoying one of the biggest career highs after winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion.

He shared the prestigious award with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was recognised for Bramayugam.