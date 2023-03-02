Kartik Aaryan to return in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The third instalment of the horror-comedy is slated to release in 2024

By ANI Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:31 AM

Good news for all Kartik Aaryan fans - the actor is all set to return as the famous 'Rooh Baba' in the third instalment of horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a horror teaser of the film which he captioned, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the third instalment of the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Details about the female lead of the film has been kept under wraps.

Soon after Kartik shared the scary teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Kartik headlined the second instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which emerged to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

The film revolves around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion. Hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans.

Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in an upcoming musical saga film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta's next Captain India and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

